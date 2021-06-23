Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Finnish parliament approves healthcare reform in bid to control costs

1 minute read

General view during a plenary session in which Finnish Parliament votes on EU's own resources decision, in Helsinki, Finland May 18, 2021. Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

HELSINKI, June 23 (Reuters) - The Finnish parliament approved on Wednesday a government proposal for legislation to reform the social and healthcare system, a tally of assembly members' votes showed.

The decision marks a significant step towards reform which the government says will serve to both curb public spending and reduce Finland's disparities in provision of healthcare and welfare benefits.

In a bid to boost the sector's productivity, the legislation will shift governance over social services and healthcare from 309 cities and municipalities to 21 so-called welfare regions.

The decision, which passed by a margin of 105-77, was a victory for the centre-left coalition led by Social Democrat Prime Minister Sanna Marin after several failed attempts at reform by earlier governments.

The Finnish central bank has said that a failure to reform social services could become a strain on the country's public finances amid a steadily ageing of the population.

Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 5:54 AM UTCCash loses its shine in pandemic but still king in Switzerland

Cash is still king in Switzerland, a Swiss National Bank study published on Wednesday found, although the wealthy country's citizens are increasingly turning to cards and apps for payments during the pandemic.

EuropeBritain's spy agency honours codebreaker Turing in giant artwork
EuropeAnalysis: From game-changer to back-up: J&J's COVID vaccine struggles in Europe
EuropeLet's talk, says Spain, as jailed Catalan separatists are pardoned
EuropeUEFA prohibits 'rainbow' protest at Germany vs Hungary game