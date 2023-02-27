Finnish transport union to hold more talks to try and avoid wider strike















HELSINKI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Finland's Transport Workers' Union AKT said wage negotiations chaired by the national conciliator would continue on Monday to try and avoid an expansion of strike action scheduled for Wednesday.

Talks on Sunday ended with no agreement, the conciliator said.

AKT said last week that it would expand a strike by dockyards workers from Wednesday to include lorry, dustcart and bus drivers and airport fuel transport workers as well, if no wage agreement has been reached.

AKT has set a target to secure a two-year pay rise deal similar to that of German industrial workers who agreed to pay rises of 5.2% in 2023 and 3.3% in 2024 in November.

AKT's dockyard workers have been on strike since Feb. 15, hindering exports from the Nordic country.

Finland imports and exports most goods via its ports through the Baltic Sea and with most railway cargo to and from Russia slashed since the war in Ukraine, it has become even more dependent on sea freight.

Oil transport workers including those of refiner Neste (NESTE.HE), Swissport Finland and Air BP Finland which refuel planes at Finland's main Helsinki-Vantaa airport are due to join strike action if it goes ahead on Wednesday.

On Feb. 5, the Finnish Industrial Union agreed to a two-year wage deal that will increase wages by 7% over two years for employees of the technology and chemicals industries.

Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Susan Fenton











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.