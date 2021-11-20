Europe
Fire beaks out near Place de L'Opera in central Paris
PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A large fire broke out in a building on boulevard des Capucines, near the Place de L'Opera square in central Paris on Saturday, sending clouds of smoke rising into the air.
"Firemen are intervening, avoid the area," the Prefecture de Police said in a statement on Twitter.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Benoit Tessier; Editing by Andrew Heavens
