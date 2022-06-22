Fire breaks out at Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery near Ukraine border

Summary

Summary Companies This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 22 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a heat transfer unit in Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, located in the southern Rostov region, which borders Ukraine, the local emergency service reported.

Unverified social media footage showed a drone flying above a facility and fire erupting among the pipelines followed by a blast.

No one was injured in the incident at the refinery which has an annual capacity of up to 7.5 million tonnes. The fire brigade is working to put out the blaze, theemergency service said.

Russia was investigating the cause of a large fire that erupted in at an oil storage facility in the city of Bryansk 154 km (96 miles) northeast of the border with Ukraine in late April.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely/Guy Faulconbridge

