Fire extinguished at Angarsk oil refinery in Russia's Siberia - local governor

July 12 (Reuters) - A fire broke that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at an oil refinery in the Siberian city of Angarsk has been extinguished, the governor of the Irkutsk region where the city is located, said.

"Let me say immediately: there were no casualties," the governor, Igor Kobzev, said earlier on the Telegram messaging app.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

