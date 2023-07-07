Fire in Milan retirement home kills 6 people, injures 81 - reports

ROME, July 7 (Reuters) - Six people have died and more than 80 have been injured following a fire in a retirement home in Milan, Italian news agencies reported on Friday.

The ANSA news agency said the fire broke out at around 1120 GMT on Thursday, and added that firefighters were on the scene.

AGI, another news agency, cited regional emergency services as it said that 81 people had been hospitalised, including two in a critical condition.

Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Giselda Vagnoni

