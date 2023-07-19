Fire at military base in Crimea forces evacuations, highway closure - Moscow-backed official

July 19 (Reuters) - A fire that broke out at the military training grounds in the Kirovske district on the Crimean Peninsula has forced the evacuation of more than 2,000 people and a closure of nearby highway, the Moscow-backed governor of Crimea said on Wednesday.

"It is planned to temporarily evacuate residents of four settlements - this is more than 2,000 people," Russian-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov of Crimea said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said earlier that the nearby Tavrida Highway was partially closed.

There was no reason given for the closure.

Russia's Telegram channels linked to Russian security services and Ukrainian media reported that an ammunition depot was on fire at the base after Ukrainian overnight air attack.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge

