Fire put out near Ukrainian nuclear power plant

Surveillance camera footage shows a flare landing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine March 4, 2022, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media. Zaporizhzhya NPP via YouTube/via REUTERS

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state emergency service said on Friday that fire has been put out near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Ukraine said in the early hours of Friday Russian forces had attacked the plant and a five-story training facility building next to it was on fire.

