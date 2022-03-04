1 minute read
Fire put out near Ukrainian nuclear power plant
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state emergency service said on Friday that fire has been put out near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Ukraine said in the early hours of Friday Russian forces had attacked the plant and a five-story training facility building next to it was on fire.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.