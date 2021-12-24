Fire at Russian COVID-19 hospital kills two -report

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A fire in the intensive care unit of a COVID-19 hospital killed two people on Friday in Russia's southern city of Astrakhan, the TASS news agency said, citing a source in the emergency rescue services.

In a statement, Russia's emergencies ministry said there were casualties, but gave no details.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

