Fire in a shop causes child's death in Madrid, injures at least two more people















MADRID, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A 5-year-old boy died on Thursday in a Madrid hospital after being injured with his mother and brother during a fire at a shop located in the south of Spain's capital, the city emergency services said.

The fire that followed an explosion was brought under control, local authorities said without giving more details about the cause of the incident.

