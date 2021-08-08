Firefighting plane crashes on Greece's Zakynthos, pilot survives

ATHENS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A firefighting plane crashed during an emergency landing on the Greek island of Zakynthos on Sunday while it was on its way to a small-scale blaze there, a police official said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known and the pilot escaped without serious injury, the official said.

Greece is battling wildfires for the sixth day, with the biggest front on its island of Evia near the capital, where thousands of people have had to be evacuated by ferry. read more

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

