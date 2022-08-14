Fireworks explode in Armenian shopping mall, killing one - reports

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Two blasts ripped through a fireworks warehouse in a shopping mall in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday, killing one and injuring at least 20 people, Russian news agencies cited Armenian emergencies ministry as saying.

Video posted on social video showed thick grey smoke rising above a building, followed by an explosion that sent people running away from the scene.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams

