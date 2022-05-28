First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland

Test tube labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" is seen in this illustration taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

DUBLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - Ireland has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the country's health agency said on Saturday.

A separate suspected case is also being investigated and test results are awaited, the Health Service Executive (HSE) said in a statement.

Around 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 200 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe. read more

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

