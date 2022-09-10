In first exchange, Macron, Truss agree on desire to strengthen cooperation, French presidency says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

British Prime Minister Liz Truss gives a speech during the Service of Prayer and Reflection at St Paul's Cathedral, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in London, Britain September 9, 2022. Ian West/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron held his first telephone call with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Saturday with the French presidency saying the two agreed on their desire to strengthen co-operation.

The statement said Macron and Truss focused on the support for Ukraine and how to respond to the consequences of the conflict on food security and energy prices.

Reporting by Michel Rose Writing by John Irish Editing by Mark Potter

