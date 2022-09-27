First partial results from voting inside Russia show over 96% in favour of occupied Ukraine regions joining Russia - RIA















Sept 27 (Reuters) - First partial results from votes cast inside Russia on whether four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine should be incorporated into Russia showed overwhelming majorities in favour, state news agency RIA said on Tuesday, after so-called referendums that Kyiv and the West have denounced as a sham.

(This story corrects to show first partial results were only from voting inside Russia)

