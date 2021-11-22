Fishing situation with Britain is not satisfactory - French minister

French minister for European affairs Clement Beaune answers journalists as he arrives at a General Affairs meeting in Luxembourg June 22, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday that the fishing situation with Britain was still not a satisfactory one, adding the issue had not initially been taken seriously enough by the European Commission.

"It is a EU issue," Beaune said in a an interview with Politico website.

France and Britain have been at loggerheads over fishermens' access to waters in the English Channel following Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Writing by Juliette Jabkhiro, Editing by Franklin Paul

