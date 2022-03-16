1 minute read
Five bodies found in rubble of shelled dormitory in Ukraine's Chernihiv, says emergencies service
LVIV, Ukraine March 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's emergencies service said rescue workers had found the bodies of five people, including three children, during searches on Wednesday of residential buildings damaged by shelling in the northern city of Chernihiv.
The bodies were found in the ruins of a dormitory building, it said in an online statement.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.