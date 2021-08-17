Five injured after explosion at Russia's Novatek oilfield - RIA

MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Five workers have been injured following an explosion at a reservoir at Yarudeiskoye oil and gas condensate field, owned by Novatek (NVTK.MM), in Russia's Yamal region, RIA news reported on Tuesday citing emergency services.

Novatek did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

