Five people missing on Italian island Ischia after landslide -ANSA















MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Five people were missing on the Italian holiday island of Ischia after a landslide caused by heavy rain engulfed some buildings, the Ansa news agency reported on Saturday, citing the local police.

The Italian fire brigade tweeted that "searches are under way for any missing people" in the town of Casamicciola.

A car was dragged into the sea and the two occupants were rescued, the fire brigade added.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Louise Heavens











