Skip to main content

Europe

Five people stabbed in Italian resort, Somali man arrested

1 minute read

MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A Somali asylum-seeker was arrested by Italian police after he allegedly stabbed four women and a six-year-old child in the tourist town of Rimini on Saturday night, ANSA news agency reported on Sunday.

Investigators were for the moment ruling out terrorism as the motive, ANSA added.

Interior minister Luciana Lamorgese called the incident "extremely serious" and said in a statement that she would be in Rimini on Monday to attend a security meeting.

The man wounded two women ticket controllers on a bus with a knife and then, after escaping, three other people, including the child, according to Italian media reports.

After the incident Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party, which is part of the ruling coalition, criticised the performance of Lamorgese in a Facebook video.

Salvini has been pressing the interior minister for months to adopt stricter immigration policies.

The Somali man, 26, had been in Italy for a few months and had applied for refugee status. He had been in Europe since 2015 and had already applied for refugee status in Denmark, Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands, ANSA said.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 1:41 PM UTC

German SPD extends lead over Merkel's conservatives before TV election debate

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have opened up a bigger lead over Armin Laschet's conservative bloc, a poll showed on Sunday ahead of a primetime television debate between the three main candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as Chancellor.

Europe
Socialist Paris mayor enters race for French presidency
Europe
Pope urges Hungary to be more open to needy outsiders
Europe
Vatican Swiss Guard's new barracks designed to include women, newspaper says
Europe
Greece plans firm hand on Afghan migrants, wants more EU help