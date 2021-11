FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) announced on Friday that its former chief executive and chairman Hilmar Kopper died at the age of 86.

His death followed a brief severe illness, the bank said.

Kopper oversaw the nation's top lender during a period of rapid global expansion.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.