Former Georgian PM wins Bermuda claim against Credit Suisse subsidiary

Georgia's former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili addresses the media as he visits a polling station during the presidential election in Tbilisi, Georgia November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

ZURICH, March 29 (Reuters) - A Bermuda court on Tuesday ruled a subsidiary of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S)was responsible for hundreds of millions in losses racked up by fraudulent trades executed for a billionaire client.

The court said that former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili and his family were due compensation from the Swiss bank's Bermuda life-insurance arm. The bank said it would appeal the verdict.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by John O'Donnell

