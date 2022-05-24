Former German Chancellor Schroeder says he rejected Gazprom board nomination
BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder had rejected his nomination to the supervisory board of Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM), he said on Tuesday.
"I gave up my nomination to Gazprom's Supervisory Board a long time ago. I have reported this to the company as well," Schroeder wrote on his LinkedIn account.
Gazprom declined comment on Tuesday on Schroeder's nomination.
