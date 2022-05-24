Former German Chancellor Schroeder says he rejected Gazprom board nomination

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is pictured during an interview with Reuters in his office in Berlin, Germany, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN, May 24 (Reuters) - Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder had rejected his nomination to the supervisory board of Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM), he said on Tuesday.

"I gave up my nomination to Gazprom's Supervisory Board a long time ago. I have reported this to the company as well," Schroeder wrote on his LinkedIn account.

Gazprom declined comment on Tuesday on Schroeder's nomination.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Chris Reese

