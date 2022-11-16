Former Irish president Robinson worried over climate 'loss and damage' talks















SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Former Irish President Mary Robinson said on Wednesday she was concerned at the state of talks at the COP27 summit on planned measures to address loss and damage suffered by poorer countries as a result of climate change.

Robinson, who heads a group of prominent former world leaders known as the Elders, said China and Saudi Arabia were holding up talks on technical assistance going to the most vulnerable countries.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; Writing by Dominic Evans; editing by William James











