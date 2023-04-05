Former Italian PM Berlusconi in intensive care in hospital -source

Italian President Mattarella meets leaders of the conservative bloc that won the 2022 general election, in Rome
Forza Italia leader and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on following a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy October 21, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is in intensive care in a Milan hospital, a political source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The billionaire media tycoon and four-times premier has suffered repeated bouts of ill-health in recent years and came out of hospital just last week.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Crispian Balmer

