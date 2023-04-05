Former Italian PM Berlusconi in intensive care in hospital -source















MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is in intensive care in a Milan hospital, a political source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The billionaire media tycoon and four-times premier has suffered repeated bouts of ill-health in recent years and came out of hospital just last week.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Crispian Balmer











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.