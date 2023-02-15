Former Italy PM Berlusconi acquitted in Bunga Bunga bribery case

Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi speaks during the closing electoral campaign rally of the centre-right's coalition in Piazza del Popolo, ahead of the September 25 general election, in Rome, Italy, September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - An Italian court on Wednesday acquitted former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi over allegations of bribing witnesses in a 2013 underage prostitution case.

Berlusconi was accused of paying 24 people, mostly young guests at his so-called Bunga Bunga parties, to provide false testimony in a previous trial where he was charged with paying for sex with a 17-year-old Moroccan nightclub dancer.

Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Crispian Balmer

