Former Russian finance minister Kudrin announces departure from Audit Chamber















Nov 29 (Reuters) - Former Russian finance minister Alexei Kudrin said he is leaving his role as head of Russia's Audit Chamber, the country's public spending watchdog, paving the way for a possible move to technology company Yandex.

In a statement posted on his Telegram channel, Kudrin said: "I have spent about 25 years in the public sector. Now I would like to focus on large projects that are related to the development of private initiatives ... therefore, I am leaving the post of Chairman of the Audit Chamber."

Reporting by Reuters











