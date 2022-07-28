Former state TV journalist found guilty of discrediting Russia's armed forces

1/2 Former Russian state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova, who staged an anti-war protest on live state television and was later charged with public activity aimed at discrediting the Russian army amid Ukraine-Russia conflict, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina Read More

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Former Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova was found guilty on Thursday of discrediting the country's armed forces in social media posts condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine.

"The evidence confirms Ovsyannikova's guilt. There is no reason to doubt its authenticity," the judge said after a short hearing in which Ovsyannikova had described the proceedings as "absurd".

