Four civilians shot dead while fleeing town in Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor

A view shows an ambulance car damaged by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

KYIV, April 18 (Reuters) - Four civilians were shot dead while trying to flee by car from the town of Kreminna in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region during a Russian attack, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said in a post on messaging app Telegram on Monday.

A fourth person was seriously injured, he said. Reuters could not independently verify the information.

Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra

