1 minute read
Four civilians shot dead while fleeing town in Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KYIV, April 18 (Reuters) - Four civilians were shot dead while trying to flee by car from the town of Kreminna in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region during a Russian attack, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said in a post on messaging app Telegram on Monday.
A fourth person was seriously injured, he said. Reuters could not independently verify the information.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.