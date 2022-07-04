Four critically wounded, three killed in Danish mall shooting on Sunday, police says

Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Soeren Thomassen gives an update on the investigation of the shooting at Field's shopping mall, a day after the incident, in Copenhagen, Denmark July 4, 2022. Ritzau Scanpix/Martin Sylvest via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, July 4 (Reuters) - Danish police said on Monday four people, including two Swedish citizens, were in critical condition but stable after being hit by gunshots in a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday where three people were killed. read more

Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen told journalists police had no indication the shooting was an "act of terror" or that the suspect would have had acted together with others.

He said the shooter killed two 17-year old people, a man and a woman, and a 47-year old Russian citizen residing in Denmark.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Anna Ringstrom

