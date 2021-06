Family doctor Matthias Jasper vaccinates a man with a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the St. Antonius church, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Castrop-Rauxel, Germany, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler/File Photo

Some 80% of Germany's adult population should have been vaccinated by mid-July, a spokesperson for the German health ministry said on Monday, adding that availability of doses was no longer a constraint on vaccination.