Four killed by shelling in Russia-controlled Kherson - official















Oct 21 (Reuters) - Four people were killed when Ukrainian rocket artillery struck a ferry crossing in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson late on Thursday, Moscow-appointed deputy regional governor Kirill Stremousov said on Friday.

Authorities in the region which Russia proclaimed as annexed last month said this week they planned to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people over the next six days amid escalating pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

