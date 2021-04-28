Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Police arrested a 51-year-old woman after four people were found dead and another seriously injured at a hospital near Berlin on Wednesday evening, multiple German media reported.

Police arrived at the Oberlin Clinic in the late evening, according to the report. A police spokesman was quoted as saying that the deaths were "the result of violence" and that the 51-year-old was the prime suspect.

Based in Potsdam, the capital of Brandenburg, the state that surrounds the German capital, the Oberlin Clinic is a specialist orthopaedic hospital with some 160 beds and 300 staff, according to its website.

It was unclear if the dead were patients at the clinic and there was no information regarding a motive.

Police in Brandenburg did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

