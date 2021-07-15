Europe
Four people dead, over 30 missing after flooding in Germany
BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - Four people are dead and more than thirty missing following flooding in western Germany that caused half a dozen houses to collapse, police said on Thursday.
The deaths were reported in the Ahrweiler district, which is a wine-growing region on the Ahr river that flows into the Rhine.
Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Writing by Douglas Busvine
