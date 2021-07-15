Four people dead, over 30 missing after flooding in Germany

A woman wades across floodwater as she goes out shopping following heavy rainfalls in Gross-Vernich, Germany, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - Four people are dead and more than thirty missing following flooding in western Germany that caused half a dozen houses to collapse, police said on Thursday.

The deaths were reported in the Ahrweiler district, which is a wine-growing region on the Ahr river that flows into the Rhine.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Writing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.