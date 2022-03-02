Four French students wounded in knife attack at Le Mans university - police

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - A man armed with a knife and a club attacked and wounded four university students in the French town of Le Mans on Wednesday, police said.

Police said that a suspect has been arrested and that the attack did not appear to have been terrorism-related.

Newspaper Ouest France reported that the attack took place at the university's literature faculty.

