Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Four French students wounded in knife attack at Le Mans university - police

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - A man armed with a knife and a club attacked and wounded four university students in the French town of Le Mans on Wednesday, police said.

Police said that a suspect has been arrested and that the attack did not appear to have been terrorism-related.

Newspaper Ouest France reported that the attack took place at the university's literature faculty.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Geert De Clercq; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters