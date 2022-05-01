Fourteen more people evacuated from Azovstal plant

BEZIMENNE, Ukraine, May 1 (Reuters) - A group of 14 more people arrived on Sunday at a temporary accommodation centre after leaving the area around the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's Mariupol, a Reuters photographer said.

Reuters photographs showed earlier on Sunday around 40 civilians arriving at the centre in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk Region. read more

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

