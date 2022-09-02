1 minute read
Fourteen Ukrainian service personnel returned in fresh POW exchange
KYIV, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Fourteen Ukrainian service personnel have been returned to Ukraine in a new prisoner exchange, Ukraine's POW co-ordination centre said on Friday.
The centre did not specify who was released in return.
One of the released Ukrainian POWs was an officer, and another a medic, the coordination centre said.
Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by William Maclean
