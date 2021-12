Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks as he arrives to attend a face-to-face EU summit amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Brussels, Belgium December 10, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BUDAPEST, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have peaked in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

He added that Hungary would start inoculating 5-11-year-old children against COVID-19 next Wednesday.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs

