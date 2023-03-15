France accused of 'delaying' EU shells for Ukraine -The Telegraph















March 15 (Reuters) - France was accused of slowing down a European Union 2-billion-euro ($2.12 billion) package for purchasing weapons for Ukraine by demanding that the munitions be manufactured inside the bloc, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

"Paris wanted guarantees that a deal to jointly procure weapons would only benefit firms based in the EU," the newspaper reported, quoting European sources.

($1 = 0.9454 euros)

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler











