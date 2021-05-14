Skip to main content

EuropeFrance adds Bahrain, Colombia, Costa Rica and Uruguay to list of COVID risk countries

France added Bahrain, Colombia, Costa Rica and Uruguay to its list of countries deemed as COVID-19 high risk zones, which will mean that people arriving from those countries will have to undergo protocol measures such as quarantining on arrival.

The French Prime Minister's department added on Friday that those quarantine measures for travellers from those countries would take effect from May 16, as France aims to ensure that its third-wave of the virus recedes. read more

In April, France had put Brazil, Chile, Argentina, South Africa and India on its list of COVID high-risk countries, requiring people arriving from those countries to undergo a 10-day quarantine upon arrival in France. read more

