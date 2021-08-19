France adds Morocco and Algeria to list of high-risk COVID-19 countries

A sign to respect social distancing is seen at deserted check-in desks at Nice international airport as France closed its borders to travellers outside European Union due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - France has added Algeria and Morocco to its list of countries deemed high-risk COVID-19 zones as it battles a fourth wave of infections.

The new measure, which will take effect on Saturday, means people arriving from the two African countries will have to undergo strict protocol measures, such as self-isolating.

French health authorities reported on Wednesday that the number of patients in intensive care units for COVID had risen above 2,000 for the first time since June 14, as the Delta variant puts renewed strain on the hospital system. read more

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Nick Macfie

