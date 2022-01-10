France to announce extra measures to offset energy prices by end of week - Le Maire

French politician Bruno Le Maire, member of the conservative Les Republicains political party and candidate for their presidential primary, attends a rally as he campaigns in Paris, France, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The French government plans to announce by the end of the week additional measures to help offset a surge in energy prices, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Le Maire made the comments at a press conference held after a meeting with the European Union commission's vice president, Valdis Dombrovskis.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel

