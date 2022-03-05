France announces minor cabinet reshuffle as minister Gourault steps down

French Territories' Cohesion and Relations Minister Jacqueline Gourault speaks during a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France July 29, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - France announced on Saturday a relatively minor cabinet reshuffle, with Jacqueline Gourault stepping down and being replaced in her role as Minister for 'Territorial Cohesion and Relations with Local Government' by Joel Giraud.

Nathalie Elimas, who was a junior minister within the Ministry for Education, will also leave the government, added the French presidency.

The government reshuffle comes just a month before the presidential election in April, which opinion polls state as resulting in a re-election for President Emmanuel Macron. read more

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

