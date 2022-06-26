France backs Russian gold ban, wants G7 oil, gas price shield

An employee processes ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold at a non-ferrous metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - France backs banning Russian gold exports and the proposal now needs to be discussed among the European Union's 27 members, a French presidency official said on Sunday.

The official said Paris was not opposed to a cap on Russian oil prices, but wanted the G7 to discuss a price shield that would cap oil and gas prices to rein in inflation.

The official added that the G7 were fully united in intensifying their support for Ukraine after the intensification of the conflict in recent days.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Toby Chopra

