France calls for investigation of death of French journalist in Ukraine

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - France's new foreign minister Catherine Colonna called on Monday for an investigation into the death of a French journalist in Ukraine.

"France demands that a probe is carried out as soon as possible and in transparency on the circumstances of this drama," Colonna said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by GV De Clercq

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.