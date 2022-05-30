France calls for investigation of death of French journalist in Ukraine
PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - France's new foreign minister Catherine Colonna called on Monday for an investigation into the death of a French journalist in Ukraine.
"France demands that a probe is carried out as soon as possible and in transparency on the circumstances of this drama," Colonna said in a statement.
