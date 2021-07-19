France cannot exclude re-imposition of COVID curfews as cases rise - minister

People queue for tickets as Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower reopens its doors to tourists since late October 2020, after the second national COVID-19 lockdown in Paris, France, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - The re-imposition of curfew measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 cannot be excluded in France if infections continue to climb, junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told BFM TV on Monday.

France reported more than 12,500 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the third day that the tally has held above 10,000, as the rapid spread of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 has led to a jump in new infections. read more

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Gareth Jones

