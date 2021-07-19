Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
France cannot exclude re-imposition of COVID curfews as cases rise - minister

PARIS, July 19 (Reuters) - The re-imposition of curfew measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 cannot be excluded in France if infections continue to climb, junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told BFM TV on Monday.

France reported more than 12,500 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the third day that the tally has held above 10,000, as the rapid spread of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 has led to a jump in new infections. read more

