France to close discos for four weeks ahead of year-end

People, wearing protective face masks, walk near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the government will order the closure of discos in the next four weeks in order reduce the circulation of the COVID-19 virus ahead of year-end festivities.

He also asked citizens to limit professional and personal parties ahead of year-end, but specified that there is no need for now to impose new lockdown measures or curfews.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq

