Europe
France to close discos for four weeks ahead of year-end
1 minute read
PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the government will order the closure of discos in the next four weeks in order reduce the circulation of the COVID-19 virus ahead of year-end festivities.
He also asked citizens to limit professional and personal parties ahead of year-end, but specified that there is no need for now to impose new lockdown measures or curfews.
Reporting by Geert De Clercq
