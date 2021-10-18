Skip to main content

Europe

France confirms its ambassador to Belarus left the country on Oct 17

1 minute read

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - France confirmed its ambassador to Belarus left the country on Oct 17, adding that the official in question - Nicolas de Lacoste - would now assume the role of special envoy in Belarus as of this Monday onwards.

"France will keep on standing by the Belarus people and will look for a solution to the crisis in the country," said the spokeswoman for the French Foreign Affairs ministry.

Relations between EU member states and Belarus have been at a low ebb since President Alexander Lukashenko last year comfortably won re-election in a poll that the opposition said was rigged, and cracked down on the opposition, detaining all its leading figures or driving them into exile. read more

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 12:21 PM UTC

EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

The EU will discuss on Monday further economic sanctions on Belarus, including on airlines, to increase pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, whom it accuses of helping undocumented migrants to enter Poland and the Baltic states.

Europe
Life after COVID: EU re-thinks budget rules for new era
Europe
Italy faces capital demand of more than $8 bln to offload Monte dei Paschi
Europe
Russia's remote permafrost thaws, threatening homes and infrastructure
Europe
UK's Johnson to lead tributes to slain lawmaker Amess