Skip to main content

EuropeFrance delaying EU order for COVID-19 vaccine -Germany's Welt

Reuters
1 minute read

A medical worker handles a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Korian Samarobriva Ehpad (care home centre for ederly people) in Amiens, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in France, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France is delaying a European Union order for 1.8 billion doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine planned for the next two years, Germany's Die Welt daily newspaper reported on Friday, citing EU diplomats.

The paper said it was unclear what the reason was for hesitation from Paris, but diplomats had speculated that it might want French companies to play a bigger part in the vaccine production.

The paper reported that at recent meetings about vaccine orders, French representatives had held up decision-making by posing technical questions and requests for clarifications.

Due to massive global demand for booster doses as well as vaccines for young people, EU governments fear that they may be too late and lose out on the order.

"That would be a disaster for which France would be responsible," Die Welt quoted one diplomat as saying.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 12:35 AM UTCEU supports COVID vaccine patent waiver talks, but critics say won’t solve scarcity

The European Union on Thursday backed a U.S. proposal to discuss waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines, but drugmakers and some other governments opposed the idea, saying it would not solve global inoculation shortages.

EuropeEXCLUSIVE UK court to reconsider $6.9 bln Brazil dam lawsuit against BHP
EuropeDanish high court upholds conviction of Norwegian man in Iran spy case

A Danish high court on Thursday upheld the seven-year sentence given to a Norwegian citizen of Iranian heritage for spying and complicity in a failed plot to kill an Iranian Arab opposition figure in Denmark.

EuropeFrench envoy visits crisis-hit Lebanon as pressure builds
EuropeUK withdraws patrol boats from Jersey after French Brexit row