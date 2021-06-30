Europe
France delays easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Landes region due to Delta variant
1 minute read
1/2
PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - French authorities are delaying the unwinding of COVID-19 restriction measures to July 6 for the Landes southwestern region due to the high circulation level of the Delta variant first detected in India, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.
Attal was speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting.
Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.