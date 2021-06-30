Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
France delays easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Landes region due to Delta variant

A woman walks in an empty street of the old town in Nice as France's 16 hardest-hit departments will go into a third lockdown imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contagion, in Nice, France March 19, 2021. REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - French authorities are delaying the unwinding of COVID-19 restriction measures to July 6 for the Landes southwestern region due to the high circulation level of the Delta variant first detected in India, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Attal was speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

